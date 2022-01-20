Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking a Full time Teacher Assistant with genuine interest in working with children. Immediate start date. Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School

Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76334
Previous article Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

RELATED ARTICLES

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Qualified teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified teacher

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter
Jobs vacant

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted
Jobs vacant

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)
Jobs vacant

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst
Jobs vacant

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst

Primary teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.
Jobs vacant

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.

Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool
Jobs vacant

Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Physics- English
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Physics- English

Substitute Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED