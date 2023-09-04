Substitute Teachers Needed

Ambrit International School is looking for several substitute teachers to carry out the instructional and classroom management processes for teachers who are absent for a day or for extended periods of time.

The candidate will need to have the following criteria:

- A relevant bachelor’s degree and teacher qualification.

- Right to work in Italy (EU passport or valid Italian work VISA).

- Previous experience with children between the ages of 3-14 is required.

- Be available to work on short notice.

Please send your CV and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com