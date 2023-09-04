23.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 05 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Substitute Teachers Needed
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is looking for several substitute teachers to carry out the instructional and classroom management processes for teachers who are absent for a day or for extended periods of time.

The candidate will need to have the following criteria:

- A relevant bachelor’s degree and teacher qualification.

- Right to work in Italy (EU passport or valid Italian work VISA).

- Previous experience with children between the ages of 3-14 is required.

- Be available to work on short notice.

Please send your CV and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

View on Map

Substitute Teachers Needed

Via Filippo Tajani 50

Paideia 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Woodwind Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Counselor Positions for School Trips in September/October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Faculty Support Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Registrar’s Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -