Ambrit International School is looking for several substitute teachers to carry out the instructional and classroom management processes for teachers who are absent for a day or for extended periods of time.
The candidate will need to have the following criteria:
- A relevant bachelor’s degree and teacher qualification.
- Right to work in Italy (EU passport or valid Italian work VISA).
- Previous experience with children between the ages of 3-14 is required.
- Be available to work on short notice.
Please send your CV and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
Substitute Teachers Needed
Via Filippo Tajani 50
