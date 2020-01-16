Substitute Teachers for Elementary School
An international school in Rome is seeking candidates for its Elementary School Substitution Roster. English language mother tongue candidates who have experience with children will be preferred. Please visit the School's website www.marymountrome.org to download the Application Form under Employment and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.
