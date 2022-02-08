Marymount International School in Rome seeks an English speaking qualified nurse for on-call substitutions (1 to 2 days a month).
Our School has over 1,000 members and we provide high quality services in all areas, including nursing.
If you want to collaborate in a dynamic and fulfilling team environment, this job is for you. We offer a competitive daily salary, and support from our permanent nurse.
Essential criteria:
Registered nurse
Work permit
Relevant care experience
Police clearance
English speaker
Comply with internal safeguarding policy
If you fit the criteria please send you resume and recruitment form to mpanek@marymountrome.com
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE
Marymount International School, Via di Villa Lauchli 180
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome
Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Cleanings and check-in specialized