SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE

Marymount International School in Rome seeks an English speaking qualified nurse for on-call substitutions (1 to 2 days a month).

Our School has over 1,000 members and we provide high quality services in all areas, including nursing.

If you want to collaborate in a dynamic and fulfilling team environment, this job is for you. We offer a competitive daily salary, and support from our permanent nurse.

Essential criteria:

Registered nurse

Work permit

Relevant care experience

Police clearance

English speaker

Comply with internal safeguarding policy

If you fit the criteria please send you resume and recruitment form to mpanek@marymountrome.com