Jobs vacant

Study Abroad Positions Open in Central Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Borromini Institute (formerly Gustolab), a leading education abroad provider in central Rome, is seeking qualified candidates for three new positions starting up this Fall: Operations Manager, Development Officer, and Student Services Assistant. For further information and details on how to apply: https://borromini-institute.com/people/work-with-us/

Address Piazza dell'Orologio, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Study Abroad Positions Open in Central Rome

Piazza dell'Orologio, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

