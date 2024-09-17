The Borromini Institute (formerly Gustolab), a leading education abroad provider in central Rome, is seeking qualified candidates for three new positions starting up this Fall: Operations Manager, Development Officer, and Student Services Assistant. For further information and details on how to apply: https://borromini-institute.com/people/work-with-us/
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Study Abroad Positions Open in Central Rome
Piazza dell'Orologio, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Youtube Video
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS FIUMICINO & FOCENE
Study Abroad Positions Open in Central Rome