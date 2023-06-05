24.4 C
Classifieds

St. Stephen's School - Learning Centre Director

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking a motivated professional to work with high school students with learning needs. The Director’s primary responsibility is serving the population of students who need assistance with study skills, organization, educational testing, or learning accommodations. This is done primarily by working with students, families, and teachers.

For more information please contact Nadia El-Taha nadia.el-taha@sssrome.it

General Info

Address Via Aventina, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

St. Stephen's School - Learning Centre Director

Via Aventina, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

