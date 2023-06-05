St. Stephen's School - Learning Centre Director

Seeking a motivated professional to work with high school students with learning needs. The Director’s primary responsibility is serving the population of students who need assistance with study skills, organization, educational testing, or learning accommodations. This is done primarily by working with students, families, and teachers.
For more information please contact Nadia El-Taha nadia.el-taha@sssrome.it
