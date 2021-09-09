St Georges school is hiring - Caregiver

Caregiver

St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregiver to join our highly motivated and experienced support team on a full-time, fixed-term full time basis to June 2022.

The role will involve helping to support the progress of Senior School pupils with additional learning and organisational needs. The Caregiver will be based at the St George’s Senior School in La Storta, reporting to the Director of Student Support Services.

How to Apply                                                  

Closing date for applications                     Wednesday 22 September 2021

Start date                                                            Immediate

Job reference number                                   LSCGFX0921

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

General Info

Address St George's British International School, Rome, RM, Italia

View on Map

St Georges school is hiring - Caregiver

St George's British International School, Rome, RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75530
Previous article In my opinion

RELATED ARTICLES

Bar Staff Irish Pub
Jobs vacant

Bar Staff Irish Pub

Kids Can
Jobs vacant

Kids Can

Live-in English mother tongue nanny wanted
Jobs vacant

Live-in English mother tongue nanny wanted

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED
Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Mother tongue English speakers wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English speakers wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

English speaking babysitter
Jobs vacant

English speaking babysitter

Mother tongue teacher for Middle School in Ostia
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher for Middle School in Ostia

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE SCIENCE TEACHER
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE SCIENCE TEACHER

Seeking Social media manager
Jobs vacant

Seeking Social media manager

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Qualified ESL teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified ESL teachers

Babysitter / San Paolo area
Jobs vacant

Babysitter / San Paolo area

Maintenance/Manutentore
Jobs vacant

Maintenance/Manutentore