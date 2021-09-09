St Georges school is hiring - Caregiver

Caregiver

St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregiver to join our highly motivated and experienced support team on a full-time, fixed-term full time basis to June 2022.

The role will involve helping to support the progress of Senior School pupils with additional learning and organisational needs. The Caregiver will be based at the St George’s Senior School in La Storta, reporting to the Director of Student Support Services.

How to Apply

Closing date for applications Wednesday 22 September 2021

Start date Immediate

Job reference number LSCGFX0921

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.