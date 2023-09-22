28.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 22 September 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. St George’s is seeking an experienced Drama Teacher
Classifieds Jobs vacant

St George’s is seeking an experienced Drama Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

St George’s is seeking an experienced Drama Teacher to teach within the school’s Top Hat Stage and Screen School academy programme. The successful candidate will work with pupils at the City Centre Junior School site, located in the Aurelia neighbourhood, helping to deliver an exciting and engaging theatrical programme to pupils aged 11 and under. The sessions will take place on Friday afternoons for a period of two hours (3.30pm to 5.30pm) during the 2023-24 school year.

About Top Hat

Top Hat UK was established in 1994 and currently has several schools operating in the UK – St George’s British International School is the first international school to partner with Top Hat, having launched in 2019. Participating pupils will develop their acting and performing skills, including dance and music, throughout their weekly activities, culminating in large scale performances before a studio audience at the end of the school term. It is a fun and creative environment where pupils are encouraged to reach their potential and goals, while receiving ongoing feedback, support and evaluation.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at

www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks flexible ESL Teacher for High School and Middle School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Monther Tongue/ Bilingual English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted English and/or French, German speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -