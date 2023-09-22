St George’s is seeking an experienced Drama Teacher to teach within the school’s Top Hat Stage and Screen School academy programme. The successful candidate will work with pupils at the City Centre Junior School site, located in the Aurelia neighbourhood, helping to deliver an exciting and engaging theatrical programme to pupils aged 11 and under. The sessions will take place on Friday afternoons for a period of two hours (3.30pm to 5.30pm) during the 2023-24 school year.

About Top Hat

Top Hat UK was established in 1994 and currently has several schools operating in the UK – St George’s British International School is the first international school to partner with Top Hat, having launched in 2019. Participating pupils will develop their acting and performing skills, including dance and music, throughout their weekly activities, culminating in large scale performances before a studio audience at the end of the school term. It is a fun and creative environment where pupils are encouraged to reach their potential and goals, while receiving ongoing feedback, support and evaluation.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at

www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.