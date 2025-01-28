Data & Reporting Assistant (Senior School)

St Georgeʼs is seeking a Data & Reporting Assistant to join the IT Department on a full time basis at the earliest possible date. This post offers an exciting opportunity to be responsible for data management and reporting in the Senior School, running and supporting the schoolʼs Management Information System (MIS), school communication systems and school data. The successful candidate will be based at our campus in La Storta, in the north of Rome.

Duties and Responsibilities

Role Purpose

To produce and develop clear, concise and accurate information reports to raise standards of teacher, subject, department and student performance

To ensure that data returns are accurate and submitted on time

To support the running of the MIS system and its various interdependent systems

Professional Responsibilities

Coordinate the collection of data and distribution of reports with automation and by

delivering staff training to teachers and admin staff on the school MIS and related systems

To liaise with 3rd party MIS providers and keep up to date with changes and development.

To produce detailed analysis of performance data for curriculum and pastoral leaders,

SLTs, LT and governors

To prepare strategic and operational data for curriculum and pastoral leaders

To produce IGCSE and IB examination results immediately after the release of data

To be responsible for the production of Senior School student reports

To plan and coordinate the Senior Schoolʼs assessment data collection, liaising closely

with teaching staff throughout the process

To allocate and maintain Senior School student timetables and curriculum schemes

To oversee the timely issue of Senior School reports on attendance and behaviour

To ensure the school MIS is GDPR compliant

To oversee the IGCSE and IB option processes

To allocate and maintain Senior School student timetables, academic and pastoral

promotions in accordance with school time tables

To produce Standards Review documents for each IGCSE and IB subject at the start of each

academic year

The successful candidate should demonstrate proficiency in the following systems

Timetable (duties, alternative curriculum, Senior school timetable)

Testwise

ManageBac (upload, admin, students, teachers, classes)

Kognity

My School Portal (upload reports, admin)

No More Marking (upload and download)

Open Apply (transfer into MIS)

Unifrog (upload, admin)

Epraise (Admin, reporting)

Edulink (admin)

SEN registers/EAL/PA

Music reports

Transcripts

Personal Skills

Required IT skills

Google Suite, Word, Advanced Excel, PowerBI and SIMS or other education MIS (highly

advantageous), iSAMS

An understanding of project and/or change management in relation to software

applications

Applications training experience or ability

The successful candidate will be

An ambassador of St Georgeʼs at all times

A role model in relation to the schoolʼs core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and

Excellence

Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school

environment

Proactive in all aspects of school life

Able to work both independently and collaboratively

Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional

development and the schoolʼs induction and professional review processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs

A talented communicator

A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes

A university degree or other equivalent professional qualification

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with young people

A generous and sociable outlook

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Previous experience working within a school setting highly desirable

Reference Number -250105

Application Deadline - Monday 10 February 2025, 4.00pm CEST

Start Date - As soon as possible

Availability (full-time/part-time) Contract - Full-time

Permanent (starting with one-year contract)

Supporting Statement

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.

Additional Application Guidance

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.

School Policies

Applicants to St Georgeʼs should be familiar with the schoolʼs Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current

or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

Social media screening

Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.

Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.