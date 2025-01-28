14.1 C
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs is seeking a Data & Reporting Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Data & Reporting Assistant (Senior School) 

St Georgeʼs is seeking a Data & Reporting Assistant to join the IT Department on a full time basis at the earliest possible date. This post offers an exciting opportunity to be responsible for data management and reporting in the Senior School, running and supporting the schoolʼs Management Information System (MIS), school communication systems and school data. The successful candidate will be based at our campus in La Storta, in the north of Rome. 

Duties and Responsibilities 

Role Purpose 

  • To produce and develop clear, concise and accurate information reports to raise standards of teacher, subject, department and student performance
  • To ensure that data returns are accurate and submitted on time
  • To support the running of the MIS system and its various interdependent systems
    Professional Responsibilities
  • Coordinate the collection of data and distribution of reports with automation and by
    delivering staff training to teachers and admin staff on the school MIS and related systems
  • To liaise with 3rd party MIS providers and keep up to date with changes and development.
  • To produce detailed analysis of performance data for curriculum and pastoral leaders,
    SLTs, LT and governors
  • To prepare strategic and operational data for curriculum and pastoral leaders
  • To produce IGCSE and IB examination results immediately after the release of data
  • To be responsible for the production of Senior School student reports
  • To plan and coordinate the Senior Schoolʼs assessment data collection, liaising closely
    with teaching staff throughout the process
  • To allocate and maintain Senior School student timetables and curriculum schemes
  • To oversee the timely issue of Senior School reports on attendance and behaviour
  • To ensure the school MIS is GDPR compliant
  • To oversee the IGCSE and IB option processes
  • To allocate and maintain Senior School student timetables, academic and pastoral
    promotions in accordance with school time tables
  • To produce Standards Review documents for each IGCSE and IB subject at the start of each
    academic year
    The successful candidate should demonstrate proficiency in the following systems
  • Timetable (duties, alternative curriculum, Senior school timetable)
  • Testwise
  • ManageBac (upload, admin, students, teachers, classes)
  • Kognity
  • My School Portal (upload reports, admin)
  • No More Marking (upload and download)
  • Open Apply (transfer into MIS)
  • Unifrog (upload, admin)
  • Epraise (Admin, reporting)
  • Edulink (admin)
  • SEN registers/EAL/PA
  • Music reports
  • Transcripts

Personal Skills

  • Required IT skills
  • Google Suite, Word, Advanced Excel, PowerBI and SIMS or other education MIS (highly
    advantageous), iSAMS
  • An understanding of project and/or change management in relation to software
    applications
  • Applications training experience or ability
    The successful candidate will be
  • An ambassador of St Georgeʼs at all times
  • A role model in relation to the schoolʼs core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and
    Excellence
  • Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice
  • Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community
  • Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school
    environment
  • Proactive in all aspects of school life
  • Able to work both independently and collaboratively
  • Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum
  • Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills
  • Reliable and respectful
  • Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional
    development and the schoolʼs induction and professional review processes
  • Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs
  • A talented communicator
  • A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes

Formal Qualifications / Experience
  • A university degree or other equivalent professional qualification
  • A good standard of spoken and written English
  • A proven ability to work with young people
  • A generous and sociable outlook
  • A willingness to undertake ongoing training
  • Previous experience working within a school setting highly desirable
How to Apply 

Reference Number -250105
Application Deadline - Monday 10 February 2025, 4.00pm CEST
Start Date - As soon as possible
Availability (full-time/part-time) Contract - Full-time
Permanent (starting with one-year contract) 

Supporting Statement 

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career. 

Additional Application Guidance 

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with. 

School Policies 

Applicants to St Georgeʼs should be familiar with the schoolʼs Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates. 

Conditional Offer of Appointment 

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following: 

  • Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
  • A safeguarding check
  • Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current
    or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)
  • Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
  • Social media screening
Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their university transcript with courses taken and final grade of their first Degree.
Remuneration
Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.
Equal Opportunities
St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.

 

Please complete an online application form via  www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

