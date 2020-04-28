St George’s British International School is seeking two Caregivers to join our highly motivated and experienced support team on a part-time basis for the academic year 2020-21. The posts will be offered on a fixed term basis from September 2020 to June 2021 in the first instance.

The successful candidates will support the needs of a female student within the Senior School who has Cerebral Palsy. The student they will support is intelligent, happy and very sociable. For her, cerebral palsy means limited control over her voluntary movements – she uses a wheelchair – and difficulty articulating clear speech sounds – she uses a communication aid.

Key Responsibilities

Caregiver 1

To work with the student to support her learning in afternoon lessons Mondays to Thursdays, and all day on Fridays. The position also involves accompanying the student on school day trips and in other school activities. Additionally, to assist the student with eating at lunchtimes. Some safe handling and lifting will be required, as will assistance with personal hygiene routines.

Caregiver 2

To work for two hours every day (Monday to Friday) at lunchtimes, to support the student to eat. Again, some safe handling and lifting will be required, as will assistance with personal hygiene routines.

Qualifications and Experience

A university degree or other professional qualification

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with young people

A generous and sociable outlook

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Experience of working with young people with special needs desirable

Previous experience working within a school setting desirable

Training will be provided to support the duties of the two positions. Further information about the student and the role(s) is available from Trevor Bestall, Director of Student Support Services, who can be contacted at trevor.bestall@stgeorge.school.it.

How to Apply

Closing date for applications 15 May 2020

Start date September 2020

Job reference number LSCARE0420

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email. Within the application form, please include a statement outlining why you wish to be considered for the role. Please indicate whether you wish to be considered for the first or second Caregiver post, or both.

Please note that, selection may be by a face-to-face or Skype interview. Shorlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer). Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.