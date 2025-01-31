St George’s British International School is seeking an IT Technician
IT Technician
St George’s British International School is seeking an IT Technician to join the IT Department on a full time basis at the earliest possible date. The school has two campuses in Rome, in La Storta and in the City Centre; the successful candidate may be present in either location.
Duties and Responsibilities
Main Responsibilities
- Monitor, review and manage IT Support requests logged on the Helpdesk system
- Resolve all IT Request in timely fashion according to predefined SLA
- Contribute to development of Helpdesk Solution Knowledge Base
- Deploy user hardware, installing Operating System and required Software
- Create and manage user application security accounts
- Provide Technical Support for all hardware including printers, Audio Visual equipment and mobile devices for both staff and students
- Provide Technical Support for all software applications and cloud based platforms
- Train and Support staff using new Software and Hardware
- Perform IT Asset Management tasks keeping all records up to date
- Manage Mobile devices using MDM system
- Monitor, order and replace all IT Consumables as required
- Installation and Maintenance of various Audio Visual Equipment
- Setting up Audio Visual aids and Light Systems for School assemblies, school events and activities
- Provide IT Support for School assemblies, school events and activities (sometimes outside office hours)
- Editing of Video and Audio files for CD/DVD’s Projects or Exams
- Work on various ongoing IT projects
Personal Skills
The successful candidate will be:
- An ambassador of St George’s at all times
- A role model in relation to the school’s core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence
- Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice
- Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community
- Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment
- Proactive in all aspects of school life
- Able to work both independently and collaboratively
- Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum
- Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills
- Reliable and respectful
- Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the school’s induction and professional review processes
- Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s
- A talented communicator
Formal Qualifications / Experience
- A university degree or other equivalent professional qualification
- A good standard of spoken and written English
- A proven ability to work with young people
- A generous and sociable outlook
- A willingness to undertake ongoing training
- Previous experience working within a school setting highly desirable
How to Apply
Reference Number 250108
Application Deadline Friday 14 February, 4.00pm CEST
Start Date September 2025
Availability (full-time/part-time) Full-time
Contract Permanent
We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged.
Please forward your CV to jobs@stgeorge.school.it Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.
Supporting Statement
The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.
Additional Application Guidance
The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.
School Policies
Applicants to St George’s should be familiar with the school’s Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Conditional Offer of Appointment
Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:
- Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
- A safeguarding check
- Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)
- Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
- Social media screening
General Info
View on Map
St George’s British International School is seeking an IT Technician
St George's British International School, Roma, RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
JCU - Career Services Counselor