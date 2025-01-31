IT Technician

St George’s British International School is seeking an IT Technician to join the IT Department on a full time basis at the earliest possible date. The school has two campuses in Rome, in La Storta and in the City Centre; the successful candidate may be present in either location.

Duties and Responsibilities

Main Responsibilities

Monitor, review and manage IT Support requests logged on the Helpdesk system

Resolve all IT Request in timely fashion according to predefined SLA

Contribute to development of Helpdesk Solution Knowledge Base

Deploy user hardware, installing Operating System and required Software

Create and manage user application security accounts

Provide Technical Support for all hardware including printers, Audio Visual equipment and mobile devices for both staff and students

Provide Technical Support for all software applications and cloud based platforms

Train and Support staff using new Software and Hardware

Perform IT Asset Management tasks keeping all records up to date

Manage Mobile devices using MDM system

Monitor, order and replace all IT Consumables as required

Installation and Maintenance of various Audio Visual Equipment

Setting up Audio Visual aids and Light Systems for School assemblies, school events and activities

Provide IT Support for School assemblies, school events and activities (sometimes outside office hours)

Editing of Video and Audio files for CD/DVD’s Projects or Exams

Work on various ongoing IT projects

Personal Skills

The successful candidate will be:

An ambassador of St George’s at all times

A role model in relation to the school’s core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence

Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Proactive in all aspects of school life

Able to work both independently and collaboratively

Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the school’s induction and professional review processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s

A talented communicator

Formal Qualifications / Experience

A university degree or other equivalent professional qualification

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with young people

A generous and sociable outlook

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Previous experience working within a school setting highly desirable

How to Apply

Reference Number 250108

Application Deadline Friday 14 February, 4.00pm CEST

Start Date September 2025

Availability (full-time/part-time) Full-time

Contract Permanent

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please forward your CV to jobs@stgeorge.school.it Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Supporting Statement

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.

Additional Application Guidance

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.

School Policies

Applicants to St George’s should be familiar with the school’s Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following: