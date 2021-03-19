S.Peter Studio Apartment

Furnished apartment for rent - short and long periods. Small outdoor area. References are required. Foto on request.

General Info

Address Via di Santa Maria Mediatrice, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address rita.sal2015@icloud.com

View on Map

S.Peter Studio Apartment

Via di Santa Maria Mediatrice, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

PRATI - VIA DEGLI SCIPIONI
Accommodation vacant in town

PRATI - VIA DEGLI SCIPIONI

Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence
Accommodation vacant in town

Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available: