Furnished apartment for rent - short and long periods. Small outdoor area. References are required. Foto on request.
General Info
Address Via di Santa Maria Mediatrice, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address rita.sal2015@icloud.com
View on Map
S.Peter Studio Apartment
Via di Santa Maria Mediatrice, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
