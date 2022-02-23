Shared bedroom for rent in San Giovanni, Rome

Hi everyone! I am renting a cosy bedroom in a shared flat in San Giovanni , in front of Lodi tube station and just 500 meters from line A (San Giovanni or Re di Roma). The flat is shared with just one person, a professional in mid 30s. The apartment is composed by a huge kitchen, toilet, living room and 2 nice bedrooms. The neighborhood is quiet, very well connected and full of nice restaurants and cafes. Close to the Colosseum. If you are interested text me for pictures! Cheers!

General Info

Price info 500
Address Via la Spezia, Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Shared bedroom for rent in San Giovanni, Rome

Via la Spezia, Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76564
Previous article Dog Walker and Sitter
Next article QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

RELATED ARTICLES

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats
Accommodation vacant in town

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Available room in San Giovanni
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation wanted

Available room in San Giovanni

Beautiful bedroom in a shared country house
Accommodation vacant in town Rooms and flat shares

Beautiful bedroom in a shared country house

STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA
Accommodation vacant in town

STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA

Newly renovated townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO
Accommodation vacant in town

Newly renovated townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Apt for rent near St. Peter's
Accommodation vacant in town

Apt for rent near St. Peter's