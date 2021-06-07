Senior Technical Support Specialist
Temple University Rome is looking for a Senior Technical Support Specialist responsible for providing technical support to faculty, students, and staff. Learn more on our website: https://rome.temple.edu/job-opening-senior-technical-support-specialist/Temple is an equal opportunity employer.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Senior Technical Support Specialist
Temple University's Rome is looking for a Senior Technical Support Specialist responsible for providing technical support to faculty, students, and staff. Learn more on our websit...
ITA-ENG Professional Translator
English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Numerous years’ experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Fre...
I am Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten teacher etc
Native english speaker from India having experience as English kindergarten teacher, I am looking for job opportunities, positions like english nursery teacher, english babysitter...
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA
AURELIA ANTICA - We have a studio apartment in a brand new building complex on one of Rome's most antique roads, the Aurelia Antica. It is on the 3rd floor and is renting fully fur...