SENIOR DRIVER and FLEET DRIVER / CHAUFFEUR.E PRINCIPALE et CHAUFFEUR.E

The Embassy of Canada to Italy has launched a recruitment process for a locally-engaged Senior Driver and a Fleet Driver position (location: ROME).

For more information and for applications, please visit the page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca/

L'ambassade du Canada en Italie a lancé un processus de recrutement pour un poste de Chauffeur.e principale et de Chauffeur.e (lieu : ROME).

Pour plus d'informations et pour les candidatures, veuillez visiter la page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca/