Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
RENTAL IN ROME: Seeking welcoming staff with high-level of Italian & English. Third language: Spanish, French, German, Russian or Portuguese is a plus.
Rental in Rome is a vacation apartment leader in Rome.
Primary duties: client check-in/out, customer service in Rome city center
Customer service experience preferred.
Workplace: Rome center.
Full-time only.
MUST RIDE THE SCOOTER (we can provide it), work permit/visa and resident in Rome.
If interested send CV with subject line: “WELCOMING STAFF” to giulia.calabro@rentalinrome.com
