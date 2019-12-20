Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English

RENTAL IN ROME: Seeking welcoming staff with high-level of Italian & English. Third language: Spanish, French, German, Russian or Portuguese is a plus.

Rental in Rome is a vacation apartment leader in Rome.

Primary duties: client check-in/out, customer service in Rome city center

Customer service experience preferred.

Workplace: Rome center.

Full-time only.

MUST RIDE THE SCOOTER (we can provide it), work permit/visa and resident in Rome.

If interested send CV with subject line: “WELCOMING STAFF” to giulia.calabro@rentalinrome.com

General Info

Address Via Marianna Dionigi, Roma RM, Italia
Email address giulia.calabro@rentalinrome.com

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English

Via Marianna Dionigi, Roma RM, Italia

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
