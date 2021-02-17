Seeking native German, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, French, Russian, Spanish, English and Hebrew speakers!

Young, dynamic, international Company located in EUR area of Rome is seeking native German, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, French, Russian, Spanish and English speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity. NO Selling.

Primary duties: Business development, support our Clients sales and marketing teams with prospecting, database enriching and lead qualification.

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus! Good level of English is required.

Be part of our international team while enjoying competitive wages.

Must have all documents for work.

If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html
