Seeking nanny in San Giovanni area

Seeking after-school nanny to look after three British children (ages 6, 9, 9) in their family home from 4.30pm - 6.30pm Monday-Friday. (It won't be all three children every evening, as sometimes they will be out doing after school activities). Good English essential.
San Giovanni area.
Start date 4 September.
Please fill in form below for expressions of interest.
If candidates would like to work extra hours at the weekend, please also let us know. Thank you.
