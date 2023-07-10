31.4 C
Jobs vacant

Seeking nanny in San Giovanni area

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

 

Seeking after-school nanny to look after three British children (ages 6, 9, 9) in their family home from 4.30pm - 6.30pm Monday-Friday. (It won't be all three children every evening, as sometimes they will be out doing after school activities). Good English essential.

San Giovanni area. 

Start date 4 September. 

Please fill in form below for expressions of interest.

If candidates would like to work extra hours at the weekend, please also let us know. Thank you.

