Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking nanny

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking a nanny to take care of 1.5 year old. Hours: 4-7pm on weekdays. Duties: pick-up from nursery, cooking dinner and bathtime.

Also desirable: availability during the day at short notice; occasional evening babysitting.

CV and references required.

