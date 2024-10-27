Seeking nanny

Seeking a nanny to take care of 1.5 year old. Hours: 4-7pm on weekdays. Duties: pick-up from nursery, cooking dinner and bathtime.
Also desirable: availability during the day at short notice; occasional evening babysitting.
CV and references required.
Send an email
