Seeking english speaking babysitter

Hello, I'm seeking for an english speaking babysitter 2/3 afternoons x week (5pm-7pm) for 2 yrs old kid. Previous experience would be preferable. Auditorium Parco della Musica area.

General Info

Email address katia.mitrovich@gmail.com
