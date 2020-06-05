Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!

Young, dynamic, fun, international company located in Rome is seeking native English, German, French, Turkish and Czech speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity. NO Selling.

Have fun working with some of the most recognized high-tech companies in the world. American Management. Support our Clients sales and marketing teams with prospecting, database enriching and lead qualification. Be part of our international team while enjoying competitive wages.

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or marketing experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus!

Must have all documents for work.

If you are self-motivated, team player, positive and energetic, please send your CV to: jobs@3d2b.com or apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html

General Info

Email address jobs@3d2b.com
