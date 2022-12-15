Seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

o Advise and make aware to the relevant Chair any breach of the code of conduct, of statutory rules or attendance rules. Maintain a record of any declared conflict of interest by a member of Association governance.

o Maintain a record of training undertaken by members of the governing Board.

o Organise any necessary undertakings with respect to the Association’s relationship with the Srl’s in coordination with the Director of Finance and Operations ensuring that any reporting to the relevant authorities is current.

o Ensure and maintain current the terms of reference and membership of any committee or working party.

o Ensure and maintain Governor and Trustee documents and correspondence are well organised, complete, current and readily accessible whilst respecting necessary security and access protocols.

o Maintain at the school in a secure location a well organised and accessible record of signed minutes of meetings, copies of statutory policies, statutes and other necessary documents and ensure that where necessary copies are sent to the relevant bodies.

o Maintain a record of formal complaints received by the Chair pursuant to the school complaints policy.

Provide guidance and advice on legal, regulatory and best practices

o Advise the Association Boards on its core functions, governance and compliance with statutes or legislation.

o Know where to access appropriate legal advice, support and guidance, and where necessary seek advice and guidance from third parties on behalf of the governing Boards.

o Inform the governing Boards of any changes to their responsibilities as a result of a change in the Association status or changes in the relevant legislation.

o Offer advice on best practice in governance, including on committee structures. Coordinate the membership of and possibilities for reach out with AGBIS.

People and relationships

o Develop and maintain effective professional working relationships with the Chairs, the Boards and school executive leaders.

o Contribute to the coordination of effective learning and development opportunities for those involved in governance, including induction and continuing professional development.

Self Personal Development / other

o Undertake appropriate and regular training and development to maintain knowledge and improve practice.

o Keep up-to-date with current Association developments and legislation affecting school governance.

o Participate in regular performance reviews with the Chair.