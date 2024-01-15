10.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking an instructor for food experiences

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Insideat, a leading tourism company, is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic cooking instructor to conduct cooking classes for tourists in Rome.

The ideal candidate should have a love for gastronomy, excellent relational and communication skills, and an excellent command of the English language.

Basic knowledge of Italian is required.

No prior experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

Please email your CV to crew@insideat.eu.

General Info

Address Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
Email address crew@insideat.eu

View on Map

Seeking an instructor for food experiences

Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

