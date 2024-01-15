Insideat, a leading tourism company, is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic cooking instructor to conduct cooking classes for tourists in Rome.
The ideal candidate should have a love for gastronomy, excellent relational and communication skills, and an excellent command of the English language.
Basic knowledge of Italian is required.
No prior experience is necessary as full training will be provided.
Please email your CV to crew@insideat.eu.
Seeking an instructor for food experiences
Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
