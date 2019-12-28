Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter

Tour Agency in Rome is looking for a creative ad designer and copywriter for immediate collaboration.

The working environment is international, dynamic and proactive.

To apply now, please send your CV to info@crowntoursitaly.com

General Info

Email address info@crowntoursitaly.com
