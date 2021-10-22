Italian/Spanish native speaker, proficient in English, fluent in French seeks part-time job (mornings). Tourism/ administration/ secretarial skills.
General Info
Address Via luigi begozzi
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Secretary/ Freelance Translator
Via luigi begozzi
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
For sale sofa bed in removable and washable fabric bought six years ago at Nuova Casa del Divano Letto Fratelli Ceci S.r.L.
Bilingual kindergarten in the north of Rome, La casetta dei pulcini, seeks a mothertongue English teacher or a bilingual one with a good level of Italian. Full-time job, 8 hours a...
English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Good day , I have completed my masters and I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with (Regular contract) I have one...
is urgently recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers and/or Math teacher/tutor for SAT for full time position in-school/state schools and in company. Lucrative m...