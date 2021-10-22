Secretary/ Freelance Translator

Italian/Spanish native speaker, proficient in English, fluent in French seeks part-time job (mornings). Tourism/ administration/ secretarial skills.

General Info

Address Via luigi begozzi

View on Map

Secretary/ Freelance Translator

Via luigi begozzi
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75807
Previous article Sofa bed for sale
Next article Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

RELATED ARTICLES

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Jobs wanted

English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc

Bilingual English Teacher
Jobs wanted

Bilingual English Teacher

English teaching looking for work
Jobs wanted

English teaching looking for work

Tutor/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Tutor/Babysitter

Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens
Jobs wanted

Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens

Looking for Tutoring Opportunities
Jobs wanted

Looking for Tutoring Opportunities

Support worker
Jobs wanted

Support worker

English teacher
Jobs wanted

English teacher

Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone
Jobs wanted

Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday