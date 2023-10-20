26.1 C
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Personal/Administrative Assistant - Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School Rome invites applications from candidates based in Rome interested in the full-time role of Secondary School Personal/Administrative Assistant.

The successful candidate will be fluent in spoken and written English, well-organized with excellent time management skills, able to act without guidance, and have exceptional interpersonal skills.

The role is initially offered on a fixed-term basis with an immediate start date through to June 2024, with the possibility of transformation to a permanent contract thereafter.

This is an office-based role with no remote working possibilities. We are unfortunately not able to sponsor visa requests for this position and applications are therefore only invited from those already possessing the right to work in Italy.

Candidates are invited to visit the School's website (https://www.marymountrome.com/about/employment) to download and complete the Application Form which should be sent to recruitment@marymountrome.com. Candidates who do not complete the Recruitment Form will not be considered.

Application Deadline: 29th October 2023

Start Date: Immediate

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@marymountrome.com

