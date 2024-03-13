17.4 C
Thu, 14 March 2024
Searching part -time job as house / office cleaning

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I am women from sri lanka searching part -time job as house / office cleaning in Milan or Rho. I have many years work experience in this field in Italy. if interested to give job me please call me or write me.

Thank you

ph. 3335336180

thshreeyansh@gmail.com

General Info

Email address thshreeyansh@gmail.com
