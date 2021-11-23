SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER

We are searching for a Recruiter to attract viable candidates, screen and interview prospects and ultimately hire great employees with the guidance of the department managers and corporate decision makers. A successful recruiter will collaborate with department managers on a regular basis and proactively identify future hiring needs.

You should also be able to attract candidates using various sources, such as social media, private and public organizations, embassies, schools, referrals, etc.

In this role you will process applications, schedule interviews and manage new hire paperwork. You will actively work with Administration and /or the Project Management to help onboard the candidate, and help refine job descriptions to ensure they accurately reflect the needs of the company.

Must be dedicated and a hard worker. This position requires persistence, as well as great time management effective communication and good organization skills.

Primary duties include;

• Source and recruit candidates by using social media, advertisements, etc.

• Screen candidate resumes and job applications

• Conduct interviews using various reliable recruiting and selection tools/methods to filter candidates

• Assess applicants’ relevant knowledge, skills, experience and aptitudes

• Onboard new employees in order to become fully integrated

• Act as a point of contact and build influential candidate relationships during the selection process

• Promote company’s reputation as “best place to work”

Requirements;

A bachelor’s degree in human resources or a related field such as business administration. Without a bachelor’s degree, years of on-the-job experience may suffice. Experience in business development and/or customer-service-related fields is a plus!

• Solid ability to conduct different types of interviews

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills in English and Italian

(other language a plus!)

• Strong decision-making skills

• Good research techniques

Benefits

• Flexible hours

• Contracted Position – full time or part time

• Flexible home/office

Work Location: Our offices in Rome, EUR district

If interested send CV to jobs@3d2b.com

General Info

Email address jobs@3d2b.com
