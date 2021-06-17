Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School

Our school is looking for a qualified Science/Chemistry teacher to teach General Science courses at Middle and High School, along with IGCSE and A-Level courses in Chemistry.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74957
Previous article Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace
Next article English Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator
Jobs vacant

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator

Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Director Of Studies

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!

Adjunct Faculty for Business and Communication & Digital Media programs
Jobs vacant

Adjunct Faculty for Business and Communication & Digital Media programs

Digital Content Creator
Jobs vacant

Digital Content Creator

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher

Senior Technical Support Specialist
Jobs vacant

Senior Technical Support Specialist

WAITRESS/ WAITER
Jobs vacant

WAITRESS/ WAITER