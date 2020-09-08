SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

San Giovanni - Next to Villa Wolkonsky

San Giovanni - Right next to Villa Wolkonsky - the British Ambassador's residency and tram lines and 5-minutes from Metro A line stops Manzoni and San Giovanni - Very bright 110m2 apartment on the 2nd floor of a residential building with concierge and lift. It is made up of a foyer, eat-in kitchen, living and dining room, 2 large bedrooms, bathroom, storage room. The apartment is renting fully furnished and has centralized heating with digital counters on the radiators. Parquet floors and very tall windows. Extremely quiet street. AVAILABLE Immediately. Monthly rent: €1400 + condominium. Referenced individuals only. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or by email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate

General Info

Price info € 1400
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
