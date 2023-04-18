14.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

S2C Sapience to Change ricerca Operatori Telefonici Madrelingua tedesca per attività Inbound.

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

IMMEDIATE PLACEMENT.

Selection interviews will be held via "Teams". 

It is a prerequisite to have a residence or domicile in Italy.

Profiles must have the following characteristics:

Mother tongue German + English C2 (with knowledge of Italian language)

WHAT WE OFFER

- Shift work with part-time CCNL contract of Commerce

- Maximum flexibility and working remotely

- Initial training and continuous mentoring

- Qualified and qualifying work environment

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS

- Effective communication skills

- Orientation to work for objectives

- Good familiarity with the PC

To participate in the selections, send your CV with your telephone number and authorization to process personal data, to the following address: lavoraconnoi@s-2c.com – Please include the following in the subject line: Apr-DE

General Info

Email address lavoraconnoi@s-2c.com
