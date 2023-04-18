S2C Sapience to Change ricerca Operatori Telefonici Madrelingua tedesca per attività Inbound.
IMMEDIATE PLACEMENT.
Selection interviews will be held via "Teams".
It is a prerequisite to have a residence or domicile in Italy.
Profiles must have the following characteristics:
Mother tongue German + English C2 (with knowledge of Italian language)
WHAT WE OFFER
- Shift work with part-time CCNL contract of Commerce
- Maximum flexibility and working remotely
- Initial training and continuous mentoring
- Qualified and qualifying work environment
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS
- Effective communication skills
- Orientation to work for objectives
- Good familiarity with the PC
To participate in the selections, send your CV with your telephone number and authorization to process personal data, to the following address: lavoraconnoi@s-2c.com – Please include the following in the subject line: Apr-DE
