S. Agnese/Annibaliano

VIA ASMARA - THIRD FLOOR, CLOSE TO METRO B1 (STATION S. AGNESE/ANNIBALIANO) - DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, THREE BEDROOMS, SMALL BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, THREE BALCONIES, CENTRAL HEATING, GARAGE - € 2.000,00 CONDOMINIUM NOT INCLUDED - Tel. 3492242568

General Info

Price info € 2.000,00 (condominium not included)
Address Via Asmara, Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

