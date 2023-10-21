18.3 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 21 October 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Room to rent
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Room to rent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Comfortable and spacious room for one or two. Shared bathroom and kitchen. 1.5 Km to Cornelia Metro A. Ideal for singles or married. Available from end of November. Reference needed

General Info

Price info 450/550 bills incl.
Address Via Basilio Puoti 79

View on Map

Room to rent

Via Basilio Puoti 79

Paideia 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse with terrace Fleming

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -