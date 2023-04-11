17.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 11 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome, Parioli: in elegant Parioli area, 10 mins walk to LUISS University, 15 mins-walk to Villa Borghese, 20 mins bike to Spanish Steps, 2 mins walk to bus stop, sunny apt, 4th floor 120 sqm (1,300 sqft), fully furn, 3 BR 2 BA, available for summer lease (min 1 week in the period July-Aug 2022) or for longer stays (1-2 years). Parquet floors, eat-in kitchen, Air Conditioning, 20sqm (215 sqft) front balcony, WSH, D/W, sheets/ towels included. Rent 2,200 euros/ month plus condo fees/ utilities. Info: Raffaello +39 333 4149514 (also WhatsApp); rcervigni@gmail.com. YouTube walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-diLttxFD2c

General Info

Price info 2,200 euros
Address Via Ruggero Fauro, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Email address rcervigni@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 7
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 1
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 1
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 2
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 2
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 3
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 3
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 4
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 4
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 5
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 5
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 6
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 6
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 7
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 7
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 1
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 2
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 3
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 4
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 5
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 6
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area - image 7

View on Map

Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

Via Ruggero Fauro, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Youtube Video

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom penthouse near Piazza Bologna for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -