Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Rome, Parioli: in elegant Parioli area, 10 mins walk to LUISS University, 15 mins-walk to Villa Borghese, 20 mins bike to Spanish Steps, 2 mins walk to bus stop, sunny apt, 4th floor 120 sqm (1,300 sqft), fully furn, 3 BR 2 BA, available for summer lease (min 1 week in the period July-Aug 2022) or for longer stays (1-2 years). Parquet floors, eat-in kitchen, Air Conditioning, 20sqm (215 sqft) front balcony, WSH, D/W, sheets/ towels included. Rent 2,200 euros/ month plus condo fees/ utilities. Info: Raffaello +39 333 4149514 (also WhatsApp); rcervigni@gmail.com. YouTube walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-diLttxFD2c
General Info
View on Map
Rome, Italy: Sunny furnished apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Via Ruggero Fauro, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Youtube Video
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Wanted: Kind and Experienced Dog Sitter in Rome.
MYP Sciences Teacher at Ambrit International School - September 2023
St George seeking Teaching Assistant