Rome International School (RIS) is seeking a Marketing and Communications Officer (maternity cover).
Main Responsibility and Accountability Areas
- Develop RIS Rome yearly Marketing and Communications plan, in conjunction with the Head of Marketing & Admissions, Italy and the Head of School;
- Manage the school institutional website, media and influencer relations;
- Draft editorial content for both offline and online communications;
- Coordinate the development of marketing materials;
- Attend, and in some cases co-host, RIS Rome branding, Public relations, Globeducate days and admissions events;
- Follow Open days and Social events - Globeducate days (Outdoor Education, STEAM etc) - End of term and graduation events and any other school public event as approved by the Head of School;
- Oversee social media strategy and execution, in conjunction with appointed teaching staff;
- Plan and oversee email marketing campaigns, in conjunction with marketing and admissions events and any other school event;
- Liaise with web marketing agency, analyze reports and monitor KPIs;
- When needed, support Admissions with informational meetings or school tours with prospective families.
Skills
- Excellent organizational skills and high attention to detail;
- Marketing awareness to understand the target market and design campaigns accordingly;
- Excellent communication skills, with internal and external stakeholders;
- Time and project management skills;
- Strong analytical approach;
- Customer-oriented attitude;
- Previous experience in communication and marketing;
- Fluent (or native) English.
