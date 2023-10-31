20.4 C
Rome International School (RIS) is seeking a Marketing and Communications Officer (maternity cover).

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Main Responsibility and Accountability Areas

  • Develop RIS Rome yearly Marketing and Communications plan, in conjunction with the Head of Marketing & Admissions, Italy and the Head of School;
  • Manage the school institutional website, media and influencer relations;
  • Draft editorial content for both offline and online communications;
  • Coordinate the development of marketing materials;
  • Attend, and in some cases co-host, RIS Rome branding, Public relations, Globeducate days and admissions events;
  • Follow Open days and Social events - Globeducate days (Outdoor Education, STEAM etc) - End of term and graduation events and any other school public event as approved by the Head of School;
  • Oversee social media strategy and execution, in conjunction with appointed teaching staff;
  • Plan and oversee email marketing campaigns, in conjunction with marketing and admissions events and any other school event;
  • Liaise with web marketing agency, analyze reports and monitor KPIs;
  • When needed, support Admissions with informational meetings or school tours with prospective families.

Skills

  • Excellent organizational skills and high attention to detail;
  • Marketing awareness to understand the target market and design campaigns accordingly;
  • Excellent communication skills, with internal and external stakeholders;
  • Time and project management skills;
  • Strong analytical approach;
  • Customer-oriented attitude;
  • Previous experience in communication and marketing;
  • Fluent (or native) English.

To Apply, please send your CV to rebecca.broomfield@segspa.it.
