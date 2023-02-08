Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!
- High level of English / German
- Great storyteller
- Positive outlook on life
- Hard-working and passionate
- Love interacting with people from around the world.
- Enthusiastic about local history and culture
- Valid driving license B in Italy
To apply please send us your Resume to reservation@rollingrome.com
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Extremely bright 2-bedroom flat on top floor with amazing view of Villa Adda
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!