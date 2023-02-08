5.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 08 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

- High level of English / German

- Great storyteller

- Positive outlook on life

- Hard-working and passionate

- Love interacting with people from around the world.

- Enthusiastic about local history and culture

- Valid driving license B in Italy

To apply please send us your Resume to reservation@rollingrome.com

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English and/or French, Spanish speaking)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Occasional Dog Walker Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -