Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano

Rione XXII Apartment is a cozy apartment in the heart of Rome's Prati neighborhood, just a 15-minute walk from the Vatican Museums and 8 minutes from the Ottaviano metro stop on line A.

It is perfect for those who want to stay in a central area, in one of Rome's most elegant and quiet residential neighborhoods, close to the Vatican.

It also proves an ideal choice for those who want to easily reach Rome's Olympic Stadium.

The Space

The apartment is located on the second floor of a 1930s building with an elevator and a lovely inner courtyard with private gardens, perfect for accommodating 2 or 3 guests.

Our dream is for our guests to experience Rome not as mere visitors, but as real Romans.

How? By offering a unique experience in a property that holds the soul of a 1930s Rione XXII (Prati) Roman apartment, enriched with modern touches that preserve the charm of an original home.