6.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 01 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano
Classifieds Apartments for rent in Rome Holiday Accommodation

Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rione XXII Apartment is a cozy apartment in the heart of Rome's Prati neighborhood, just a 15-minute walk from the Vatican Museums and 8 minutes from the Ottaviano metro stop on line A.

It is perfect for those who want to stay in a central area, in one of Rome's most elegant and quiet residential neighborhoods, close to the Vatican.

It also proves an ideal choice for those who want to easily reach Rome's Olympic Stadium.

The Space

The apartment is located on the second floor of a 1930s building with an elevator and a lovely inner courtyard with private gardens, perfect for accommodating 2 or 3 guests.

Our dream is for our guests to experience Rome not as mere visitors, but as real Romans.

How? By offering a unique experience in a property that holds the soul of a 1930s Rione XXII (Prati) Roman apartment, enriched with modern touches that preserve the charm of an original home.

General Info

Price info 150€/180€ per night + 6€ per person per night
Address Piazza dei Prati degli Strozzi, 00195 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 23
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 1
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 1
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 2
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 2
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 3
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 3
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 4
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 4
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 5
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 5
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 6
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 6
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 7
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 7
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 8
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 8
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 9
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 9
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 10
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 10
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 11
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 11
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 12
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 12
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 13
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 13
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 14
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 14
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 15
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 15
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 16
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 16
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 17
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 17
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 18
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 18
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 19
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 19
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 20
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 20
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 21
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 21
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 22
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 22
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 23
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 23
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 1
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 2
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 3
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 4
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 5
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 6
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 7
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 8
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 9
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 10
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 11
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 12
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 13
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 14
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 15
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 16
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 17
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 18
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 19
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 20
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 21
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 22
Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano - image 23

View on Map

Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano

Piazza dei Prati degli Strozzi, 00195 Roma RM, Italia

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Apartments for rent in Rome

Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Enchanting Roman Villa with swimming pool

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Characteristic flat in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Accommodation vacant out of Rome

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -