InRome Cooking is seeking an experienced native Italian chef to join our team in Rome. Founded in 2015, InRome Cooking operates three cooking schools in Rome’s historic centre and Castel Gandolfo. Candidates must have extensive experience in a professional kitchen and be fluent in English and, ideally, one other language. Salary to be discussed during the interview. Contract to start in the New Year.
General Info
Address Via Giustiniani, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address inromecooking@gmail.com
View on Map
Resident Chef, Full-Time
Via Giustiniani, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Newly renovated townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO
Newly renovated, 3-story, single family townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO overlooking a private park. The bright, 150 sq m, unfurnished home features 2 large bedrooms eac...
STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA
38 m2, living room with sofa-bed, open kitchen, separate bathroom. Autonomous heating/AC, washing mashine, TV, wifi line predisposition, double glassing, normal size fridge, woode...
Bilingual kindergarten seeks English teacher
“La casetta dei pulcini” bilingual kindergarten in Grottarossa area seeks an English mothertongue teacher or a bilingual one (with an intermediate level of Italian) for kids aged...
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...