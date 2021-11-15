Resident Chef, Full-Time

InRome Cooking is seeking an experienced native Italian chef to join our team in Rome. Founded in 2015, InRome Cooking operates three cooking schools in Rome’s historic centre and Castel Gandolfo. Candidates must have extensive experience in a professional kitchen and be fluent in English and, ideally, one other language. Salary to be discussed during the interview. Contract to start in the New Year.

General Info

Address Via Giustiniani, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address inromecooking@gmail.com

View on Map

Resident Chef, Full-Time

Via Giustiniani, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
