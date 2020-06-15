Rent furnished apartment near Quirinale Palace and Trevi Fountain

Luxury apartment near Quirinale Palace located in a quiet courtyard of a prestigious building dating back to the mid 800 which its recent renovation has sought to emphasize ancient architecture of the arches and brick ceilings. Elegantly furnished has a double bedroom, living room as open space with double sofa bed and fully equipped kitchen a spacious loft with a bed one and half size bathroom with shower wardrobes, stoneware floor. Equipped with air conditioned Wi-Fi, washing machine autonomous heating.

Well connected with 2 metro stations and stop buses

General Info

Price info € 1000,00 monthly + € 100,00 condominium and utilities Rental deposit € 2000,00
Address Via Cernaia, 00185 Roma RM, Italia
Email address cernaia.lisa@gmail.com
Via Cernaia, 00185 Roma RM, Italia

Via Cernaia, 00185 Roma RM, Italia
