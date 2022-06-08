Registrar’s Office Assistant (maternity leave sub)

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is searching for a candidate to fill the position of Registrar’s Office Assistant for a short-term (6 months), maternity leave substitution. The position entails assisting the Office of the Registrar in managing and communicating academic procedures and policies for enrolled students. In coordination with and under the supervision of the Registrar, the Registrar’s Office Assistant manages the front line of the daily operations of the Office, responding to questions and concerns, and providing customer service to students.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx).

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with the subject line "Registrar’s Office Assistant". While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing on June 22, 2022. Hiring for this short-term (6 month) maternity leave substitution contract is set to begin as soon as July 5, 2022.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

