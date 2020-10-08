Receptionist/Tutor/Nanny/Personal Assistant

Italian, originally from the Philippines, seeks job as Receptionist/Tutor/Nanny/Personal Assistant.

Currently residing in The Netherlands for 3 years now but would like to settle again in Rome where I lived for 13 years, so to say fluent in Italian, intermediate Spanish and basic French. Into hospitality most of my career, recent jobs in Amsterdam from 4-5 star hotels. Had a Bachelor's Degree in the Philippines and Diploma in Tourism in Rome.

Price info negotiable
Roma RM, Italia
katreyes@libero.it

