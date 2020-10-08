Receptionist/Tutor/Nanny/Personal Assistant
Italian, originally from the Philippines, seeks job as Receptionist/Tutor/Nanny/Personal Assistant.
Currently residing in The Netherlands for 3 years now but would like to settle again in Rome where I lived for 13 years, so to say fluent in Italian, intermediate Spanish and basic French. Into hospitality most of my career, recent jobs in Amsterdam from 4-5 star hotels. Had a Bachelor's Degree in the Philippines and Diploma in Tourism in Rome.
General Info
Price info negotiable
Address Roma RM, Italia
Email address katreyes@libero.it
