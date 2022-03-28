Receptionist for Eye Clinic

Wanted receptionist for Eye Clinic located in the central Rome area, part time contract (morning only). Full command (mother tongue) of the Italian, English and Spanish languages is required as a specific competence.

General Info

Email address cusumano@cusumano.com

Youtube Video

