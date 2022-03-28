QUIET COURTYARDFLAT SAN GIOVANNI

Available 01MAY-31AUG. 1monthMinimum. 4months price negotiable. No agencies. Professionals only. Nonresidents. Quiet living. 2bedrooms. 2QueenBeds. Renovated bathroom & renovated OpenPlan kitchen/living room. Small storage room. Outdoor Space on internal courtyard, Wifi. AirConditioning. Neutral decor. MetrosA & C SanGiovanni. 30mins walk to Colosseum. Buses2center & FAO. Market/shops/café nearby.

General Info

Price info €2.500 x month utilities & fees included
Address Via Collazia, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
