Qualified teacher

Qualified part time TEFL teacher for afternoon/evening work urgently required Cinecittà area. Preferably experience teaching young learners.

General Info

Price info Annual contract
Address Circonvallazione Tuscolana, 32
Email address direzionecinecitta@britishschool.it

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
