Qualified part time TEFL teacher for afternoon/evening work urgently required Cinecittà area. Preferably experience teaching young learners.
General Info
Price info Annual contract
Address Circonvallazione Tuscolana, 32
Email address direzionecinecitta@britishschool.it
Qualified teacher
Circonvallazione Tuscolana, 32
