Qualified Primary Teachers wanted

Southlands British International School is looking to create a "pool" of qualified Primary teachers to cover temporary, short term supply roles.

If you love working with a diverse range of students, great colleagues and have a real passion for education, we'd love to hear from you. Ideally, you will have some familiarity with the English National Curriculum, and have experience teaching children in EYFS, Keys Stage 1 and / or 2. You will need to have the right to work in Italy / hold a valid EU passport, and be available for short to medium term contracts.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email School Principal, Victoria Del Federico, victoria.delfederico@southlands.it

We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our students: all applicants will be required to undergo background checks, submit three professional references and commit to our strict safeguarding standards.