Qualified Primary Teachers wanted

Southlands British International School is looking to create a "pool" of qualified Primary teachers to cover temporary, short term supply roles.

If you love working with a diverse range of students, great colleagues and have a real passion for education, we'd love to hear from you. Ideally, you will have some familiarity with the English National Curriculum, and have experience teaching children in EYFS, Keys Stage 1 and / or 2. You will need to have the right to work in Italy / hold a valid EU passport, and be available for short to medium term contracts.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email School Principal, Victoria Del Federico, victoria.delfederico@southlands.it

We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our students: all applicants will be required to undergo background checks, submit three professional references and commit to our strict safeguarding standards.

General Info

Address Via Teleclide, 40, Casal Palocco

View on Map

