Wed, 31 January 2024
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Qualified primary school teacher

Full-time primary teacher position open for September 2024. If you are a dynamic, holistic and dedicated primary school teacher with valid EU working documents, please send your CV and cover letter to office@castelli-international.it.

Address Via degli Scozzesi 13, Grottaferrata

Qualified primary school teacher

Via degli Scozzesi 13, Grottaferrata

