Full-time primary teacher position open for September 2024. If you are a dynamic, holistic and dedicated primary school teacher with valid EU working documents, please send your CV and cover letter to office@castelli-international.it.
Qualified primary school teacher
Via degli Scozzesi 13, Grottaferrata
