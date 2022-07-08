QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a Mother tongue English teacher for our Primary classes for the academic year 2022-2023. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator
John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC). The NAC is a pr...
Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School
Ambrit International School is seeking a Spanish Language teacher for the 2022/2023 school year. The job will be part-time (2 days/week). The successful candidate must be fluent i...
Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo
St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo is seeking qualified English mother tongue lower Primary (Grades 1 -3) full-time homeroom teachers for September 2022. We seek collabo...
The British School Group is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time teaching positions in Rome and Fiumicino. The ideal candidate is a native speaker and should be...