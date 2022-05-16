QUALIFIED PRIMARY / MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time Mother tongue English teacher for Primary/ Middle school classes. Start date: September 2022. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
General Info
Address Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
View on Map
QUALIFIED PRIMARY / MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER
Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
2 double seat sofa beds with matching ottoman in brocade damask. Coffee table with 2 drawers. Black bookcase. Framed watercolor. 1st floor no lift
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...
French qualified mother tongue teacher.
Need to learn French for fun, business, travel or culture? English, Italian, Spanish speaking. Loves teaching, your house or mine. Please leave telephone number or email. Tel. 3299...
Treat yourself to a weekend of Yoga and deep relaxation in a gorgeous organic Agriturismo near Assisi from 24th to 26th June .