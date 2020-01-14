Qualified English Teachers Needed

Role requirements:

• Valid working papers for Italy/the EU.

• You should have a CELTA, Trinity TESOL, or similar initial teaching qualification

• You must have a C2 level of English

• All candidates must be computer literate

• Experience: a plus, but not essential

British Institutes Roma EUR is recruiting dynamic and professional English Teachers, for both young learner and adult classes with an immediate start.

Become part of our enthusiastic and experienced team that will help you make great progress in your career as an EFL teacher. Our comprehensive training programme and the chance to teach a range of different class types will help you take your teaching to the next level.

How to apply:

Please send your CV and cover letter to romaeur@britishinstitutes.org.