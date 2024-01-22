Role requirements:
• You should have a CELTA, Trinity TESOL, or similar initial teaching qualification
• You must have a C2 level of English
• All candidates must be computer literate
• Experience: a plus, but not essential
British EUR is recruiting dynamic and professional English Teachers, for both young learner and adult classes, general and business English (in person and online) with an immediate start.
How to apply:
Please send your CV and cover letter to info@britisheur.it.
General Info
View on Map
Qualified English Teachers Needed
Viale dell' Aeronautica,45
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)
Notre Dame SoA Rome Studies Program Hiring