Mon, 22 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Qualified English Teachers Needed

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Role requirements:

• You should have a CELTA, Trinity TESOL, or similar initial teaching qualification

• You must have a C2 level of English

• All candidates must be computer literate

• Experience: a plus, but not essential

British EUR is recruiting dynamic and professional English Teachers, for both young learner and adult classes, general and business English (in person and online) with an immediate start.

How to apply:

Please send your CV and cover letter to info@britisheur.it.

General Info

Address Viale dell' Aeronautica,45
Email address info@britisheur.it

View on Map

Viale dell' Aeronautica,45

